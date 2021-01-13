Asus Scar G15 and G17 upgraded with 360Hz screen and optical mechanical keyboards

(Pocket-lint) - It seems that Asus is going after competitive gamers with the 2021 versions of the ROG Strix Scar G15 and G17.

These gaming laptops are now being pitched as "gaming powerhouses" and the "ultimate portable e-sport machines". Thanks to stand-out features not only including mobile versions of Nvidia's RTX 3000 series GPUs and AMD's Ryzen 5000 series CPUs but a whole lot more.

The highlights include screen options with a choice of Full HD 360Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time or WQHD, 165Hz and 3ms panels, both with Adaptive sync and minimal bezels.

Up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU

Up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200MHz RAM

Up to 1TB SSD

Fast charging 90Whr battery

Not content with just adding fast-refresh rate screens, Asus is also throwing in what it deems to be a game-changing feature in the form of an optical-mechanical keyboard setup.

Certainly an unusual sight on a gaming laptop, this keyboard promises not only comfortable typing, but more accurate input and swifter actuation than a standard laptop keyboard with no denounce delay either.

Like previous Strix Scar laptops, these models also boast some serious snazzy styling accents. They're available in three different colours "Original Black", "Eclipse Gray" and "Electro Punk" rounding off the aluminium chassis.

But the stylish aesthetics doesn't stop there, as the 2021 Scars also have a new and improved RGB light bar with even more LEDs for a more refined underglow and more satisfying Aura Sync experience. They can be customized too, with interchangeable thermal cover caps which even let you personalise them with 3D printed plates you made yourself.

Asus says it has also worked to reduce the footprint of the Scar laptops with smaller bezels giving you a bigger screen-to-body ratio and a chassis that's seven per cent smaller than previous models. Despite that, there's a trackpad that's 85 per cent bigger than before to make life easier and four Dolby Atmos capable speakers.

As with the Zephyrus G14, Asus has also equipped the Scars with two-way AI Noise Cancellation mic tech to help make your voice chat crystal clear during gaming sessions.

Asus is yet to announce pricing or release date, but you can find out more about the Scar G15 and Scar G17 on the company's website.

Writing by Adrian Willings.