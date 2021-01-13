(Pocket-lint) - The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 was one of our favourite compact gaming laptops of 2020. What it lacked in size it made up in character, power and battery life.

Now it seems that the company is taking an already great gaming laptop and making it even better with the addition of not only updated internals but also a 1440p display with 144Hz refresh rate.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS Processor

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU 6GB GDDR6

14-inch 2560 x 1440 IPS display with adaptive-sync

16GB DDR4 3200Mhz RAM, 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD

Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.1 (Dual-band)

With the 2021 model, Asus is equipping the Zephyrus G14 with AMD's new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs and Nvidia's freshly announced mobile versions of its RTX 3060 GPU. The latter is set to be the Max-P version of that graphics card of course but should result in a nice performance boost over the previous model.

The combination of upgraded hardware and an improved display should lead to some snazzy visuals and pleasing gaming experiences, despite the G14's compact stature.

With a new RTX 3000 series GPU onboard, the Zephyrus G14 will be able to make the most of ray tracing visuals in the ever-growing list of games that support it while still offering frame rates decent enough to make the most of the 144Hz refresh rate.

Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology is also on hand to give you a performance boost should you need it.

Other highlights of the G14 include that snazzy 1,215 mini-LED powered AniMe Matrix display on the lid that can be customised with different animations, visualisers and more. Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation which Asus claims with make for "crystal clear" voice chat with your friends and satisfying Dolby Atmos audio via the quad speakers. And a satisfying 10-hour battery life.

There's no official word on when the G14 will launch or how much it will cost yet, but you can find out more about it here.

Writing by Adrian Willings.