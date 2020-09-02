Asus ZenBook range expands with 11th Gen Intel Core and more

(Pocket-lint) - Asus has announced a collection of laptops for late 2020 that adopt 11th Gen Intel Core processing and much more.

The Asus ZenBook Flip S, ZenBook S, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook Flip 13 are all-new for this year. They will launch alongside another ZenBook S, as unveiled earlier this week, but that model will sport a 10th Gen Intel Core processor.

Asus claims that its ZenBook Flip S is the "world's thinnest" OLED convertible laptop, it is just 13.9mm thin and weighs 1.2kg.

It can be spec'ed up to a 4K HDR OLED NanoEdge display, Intel Core i7 with Iris Xe graphics, 1TB PCIe 3.0 x 4 SSD for storage, and 16GB of RAM.

It offers two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB 3.2 port, and HDMI output. Its battery is claimed to last up to 15 hours on a single-charge.

The convertible features Asus' proprietary NumberPad 2.0 technology and an edge-to-edge keyboard. It comes with the Asus Pen stylus included.

The ZenBook Flip S will be available in the UK from November, priced from £1,799.

The 2020 ZenBook S will be available with both 11th Gen and 10th Gen Intel Core processors inside.

It features a new 13.9-inch 3:2 aspect ratio display (3300 x 2200 pixels), with the extra height for more screen real estate. It is 15.7mm thin and weighs 1.35kg.

Like the Flip S, it comes with a NumerPad 2.0 and can be spec'ed up to 16GB of RAM, i7 processor (in either 10th Gen or 11th Gen variants), and a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 M.4 SSD.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 12 hours, thanks to a 67Wh battery.

The ZenBook S (10th Gen Intel Core) is available now, priced from £1,499. The 11th Gen model will be available from first quarter 2021 from £1,599.

A new ultra-portable 14-inch laptop is on its way for a November release and features the brand's ScreenPad tech, whereby the touchpanel under the keyboard doubles as another small display.

The ZenBook 14 weighs just 1.19kg and can be spec'ed with Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics (under the model UX435EG).

The display boasts a 92 per cent screen to body ratio, with NenoEdge technology, and it will be available in two colour schemes: pine grey and lilac mist.

It'll be available from £1,399.

The latest Flip 13 is another with 11th Gen Intel Core processing, and comes with a NanoEdge Full HD display and included Asus Pen stylus.

It is powered by a similar 67Wh battery as the ZenBook S and can last for a quoted 14 hours between charges. It can be spec'ed up to Intel Core i7 and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

You'll be able to buy it in the UK from November, priced from £999.

There are a host of other Asus laptops and convertibles announced for release in October/November too, with the Asus ZenBook 13 and 14 (UX425) also coming with 11th Gen Intel Core processors.

They start at £949, while the higher-end ExpertBook B9 tops the series at £1,699 - a similar price to the new ZenBook Pro 15.

Writing by Rik Henderson.