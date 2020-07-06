Save £300 on the Asus TUF FX505 gaming laptop this week

Amazon has surprised us with its summer sales and among the bargains are a few gaming devices. One of which is the Asus TUF FX505 gaming laptop.

TUF is part of Asus's range of budget gaming products and now with a £300 discount, this laptop is even more of a bargain.

Don't be fooled by the price though, as this laptop is still a nifty little machine with some decent specs for the money.

It sports a 15.6-inch display backed by an Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD boot drive.

Living up to its name, the Asus TUF FX505 gaming laptop apparently comes with an "aggressively designed" chassis that's built to be strong and robust. This design even meets MIL-STD-810G military testing standards for durability.

It also has a gamer-centric design with a "desktop-inspired keyboard" with backlit keys, accented WASD keycaps and a narrow bezel finish to help you make the most of the screen.

The discounted model features a 1080p 60Hz refresh rate 15.6-inch panel, but there are also faster screen options too.

To help you get your game on, this laptop also comes with a 30-day free trial of Xbox GamePass for PC included in the box too.