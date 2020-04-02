Asus unveils Zephyrus Duo 15 with large secondary screen and bonkers specs

Asus has been dabbling with dual-screen setups for a while now with various Zephyrus Duo laptops. Now the company has revealed a new addition to the line-up that includes a flip-up secondary screen and a spec that's aimed squarely at gamers.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 (GX550) is pitched as the "World's first gaming laptop with a dual-screen" but on paper it seems like it's much more than just that. Like the other Zephyrus laptops we've seen, it's also ultra-thin, packs some serious hardware under the hood and promises some impressive performance too.

This latest machine includes the choice specs with some serious power under the hood including a 10th generation Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080-Super and more.

Intel Comet Lake i9-10980HK or i7-10875H CPU

Up to 32GB of DDR4 32000MHZ RAM

Up to Two 1TB NVMe SSDs in Raid 0

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or 2080 Super

15.6-inch Non-Glare UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS panel or FullHD (1920 x 1080) with up to 300Hz refresh rate

1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type C, DisplayPort 1.4, Thunderbolt 3, Power Delivery 3.0

2 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type A, 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type A, RJ45 and 1 x HDMI (HDMI 2.0b support)

As you can see from the potential specifications list, the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is a real powerhouse. It's designed to give gamers a great experience, whether you want high-quality 4K visuals or a faster response rate from a 300Hz refresh rate panel.

The push here though is for multi-tasking. The secondary screen (known as the ScreenPad Plus) is a 14.9-inch 3840x1100 resolution touch screen capable panel. This screen is designed to work with things like OBS Studio, XSplit Gamecaster and other tools to help you stream without the need for plugging in an extra monitor. You'll be able to see stream chat, control your stream and more from that screen. alternatively, it can be used for in-game elements. Asus says it's working on "exclusive partnerships" with developers to add game functionality for the extra display you won't see elsewhere.

As the ScreenPad Plus is also stylus compatible it can theoretically be used with other things too. Video editing, Photoshopping, everyday multitasking, the use cases are "endless".

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 will be available from July 2020, with prices starting from £2,999.