(Pocket-lint) - Asus has been dabbling with dual-screen setups for a while now with various Zephyrus Duo laptops. Now the company has revealed a new addition to the line-up in the form of the GX551.

In mid-2020, Asus revealed the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 (GX550). A machine that was pitched as the "World's first gaming laptop with a dual-screen" but it was much more than just that. Like the other Zephyrus laptops we've seen, it's was also ultra-thin, packed some serious hardware under the hood and promised impressive performance too.

Asus has now taken that solid foundation and made some tweaks to make Duo 15 even more appealing.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Processor or Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor

Up to 48 GB of DDR4 32000MHZ RAM

Up to Two 1TB NVMe SSDs in Raid 0

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 3070 or 3080

15.6-inch Non-Glare UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS panel 120HZ or FullHD (1920 x 1080) with up to 300Hz refresh rate

1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type C with Power Delivery and Display Port

3 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type A, RJ45 and 1 x HDMI 2.0b support

Now, with the latest ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, Asus has ditched Intel and opted for an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

The updated Duo 15 SE also offers more screen options that its predecessor, with visuals going up to UHD with 120Hz refresh rate and 8ms response time or Full HD with 300Hz and 3ms. Importantly, the secondary screen has also been tweaked too, as there are models now with a Full HD resolution rather than UHD making the Duo 15 SE more affordable. Though prices still start from $2,899.

As you can see from the potential specifications list, the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is a real powerhouse. It's designed to give gamers a great experience, whether you want high-quality 4K visuals or a faster response rate from a 300Hz refresh rate panel.

As before, the push here is for multi-tasking. The secondary screen (known as the ScreenPad Plus) is a 14.9-inch 3840x1100 resolution touch screen capable panel.

This secondary screen is titled at a comfortable 13-degree viewing angle, designed to help you multi-task in all sorts of ways - whether that's checking OBS Studio, XSplit Gamecaster and other tools at a glance or getting hands-on with Photoshop tools.

As the ScreenPad Plus is also stylus compatible it can theoretically be used with other things too. Video editing, work in animation software, everyday multitasking, the use cases are "endless".

Last year's Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 ran a bit hot for our liking, but Asus is promising 30 per cent better airflow this time around as well as liquid metal cooling and redesigned fans to keep things cool under pressure.

Find out more about the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE here.

Writing by Adrian Willings.