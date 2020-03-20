For a long time, a premium Chromebook felt like a contradiction in terms - outside of Google's own devices, there weren't exactly dozens of high-quality laptops coming out running Chrome OS.

That's far from true now, though, and one of the very best Chromebook experiences you can get your hands on now is offered up by the Asus Chromebook Flip C436, a 2-in-1 laptop and tablet that's perfect for the working world and high-quality relaxation, too. If you're a big Chrome user who's thinking of taking the plunge into Chrome OS, but don't want the drawbacks some others bring, it's perfect for you. We've collated some of the main reasons why that's the case, right here.

First and foremost, the Chromebook Flip C436 is a beautifully built machine, from top to tail. It's got a magnesium alloy chassis that looks straightforwardly gorgeous but is also precision-engineered to keep the machine both light and strong. Its hinges are firm but easy to rotate, leaving you with the freedom to position the device however works best for you in a given situation.

Too many Chromebooks are cheap and plasticky, with a build quality that makes it clear that you've plumped for a cheap option - no such compromises here. The C436 is one of the best-looking laptops on the market, let alone Chromebooks.

Of course, a laptop looking good is only worth much if it's also got the chops to actually be good to use. The C436 excels in use, though - it's got all the benefits of the latest round of updates to Chrome OS, meaning that anything you're used to using in your browser will absolutely sing.

Whether that's the full suite of Google's productivity apps like Docs and Drive, or less obvious options like photo editing and video calling, whatever you throw at the C436 will be crunched up easily. That means that it's perfect for working from home, using in the office, or studying with. Plus, what's great about Chrome is that the more you use it the more it integrates into your life, so you'll find that it only gets better with time.

Of course, the true key to great performance, regardless of what you're doing with the Chromebook Flip C436 is under the hood, in the form of technical specs so good that Intel has happily granted it Project Athena certification - proof, if you needed it, that the C436 is right at the cutting edge of the laptop market.

You've got a huge 256GB SSD to store anything you need locally, alongside the obvious benefits of Google Drive's cloud storage, and it's all powered by the ultra-fast 10th Gen Intel Core i5. Plus, with up to 12 hours of battery life, you'll be able to stay productive all day long. When your laptop literally carries a seal of approval from Intel, you know you're buying a machine that'll be perfect for your needs.

Of course, a big part of what makes any laptop feel great in use is down to its display, and Asus knows that full well. Hence the absolute beauty boasted by the C436 - a Nano-edge display that manages 100% sRGB coverage, to make sure that your working and viewing experiences are equally superb.

It's a 14-inch screen, nestled impressively into a 13-inch laptop body, with tiny bezels and wide viewing angles to make sure that if you're in a team, or watch a movie together, you're not the only one getting a good view. That means that, whether you're a Google Stadia early adopter who loves streaming games, or you're hyped for the launch of Disney+ for all your Star Wars favourites, the C436 is a top choice.

In short, then, the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is a serious powerhouse and one that's designed to be perfect not just for the working world, but also for your leisure time.