Asus has announced what it claims to be the "thinnest, lightest Chromebook on the market".

The Asus Chromebook Flip C436 comes with a 14-inch NanoEdge display, with a thin bezel and 85 per cent screen to body ratio, which ensures the device is no larger than it needs to be. The chassis is also built using a magnesium alloy, to keep the weight down to 1.1kg.

When closed, it is just 13.7mm thick.

It is fully convertible - working as both a laptop and Full HD touchscreen tablet.

Inside, it is powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and has up to 256GB of internal storage (SSD). A memory card slot can also handle microSD cards up to 2TB for additional capacity.

The latest Wi-Fi 6 dual-band wireless connectivity is on board, along with Bluetooth 5.0, while battery life is claimed to last up to 12 hours of web browsing, email reading or spreadsheet/document creation.

There is a fingerprint sensor at the top of the full-sized backlit keyboard, and a omnidirectional four-speaker array is certified by Harman Kardon for audio performance.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C436 will be available from March in the UK. We're still awaiting pricing.

It is likely to be announced for other regions soon, considering it will be present at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.