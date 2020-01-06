Asus and Nvidia are launching a 360Hz gaming monitor

Coming out of CES is the news that Asus is releasing a new eSports friendly gaming monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate. Said to be the fastest eSports gaming monitor ever, the Asus ROG Swift 360Hz is a 24.5-inch, 1080p gaming monitor aimed squarely at serious gamers.

This new monitor uses Nvidia's G-Sync VRR technology to ensure gamers get "superior clarity" with no tearing, stuttering or artifacts that might otherwise ruin their game.

This new display means that, when powered by a good gaming PC, the gaming visuals can be displayed as much as six times faster than traditional gaming monitors or televisions.

Nvidia's G-Sync Variable Refresh Rate technology means that frames can refresh in less than 3miliseconds, great for low-latency and tear-free frames and ideal for eSports gamers battling it out in CS:Go, Overwatch or Rainbow Six Siege.

The ROG Swift 360 is set to deliver crystal clear visuals and a superb experience for those who demand the very best from their gaming panel.

There's no word on pricing at this point, but we do know that it will be released later this year.