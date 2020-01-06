Asus' Republic of Gamers line-up has expanded to include a 14-inch gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX graphics for the first time.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 can also come with AniMe Matrix LED tech on the other shell, which is effectively a precision-cut LED display on the lid that enables you to show custom graphics and animations.

The actual display comes in a few 14-inch options: Full HD (1080p) with 120Hx, Full HD with 60Hz, or WQHD (2560 x 1440) with 60Hz.

The processor can be specced up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS CPU, while the Nvidia graphics can go up to GeForce RTX 2060, with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

Storage capabilities on offer max out at 1TB, while 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM is on board on the top-of-the-range model.

The G14 also comes with two 2.3W speakers, plus two 0.7W tweeters and Dolby Atmos tech. Its backlit chiclet keyboard has 1.7mm travel distance, and there is a fingerprint sensor for security.

Because of its screen size, the latest Asus ROG has an awful lot of power in a reasonably light build. The laptop weighs just 1.6kg and it 17.9mm thick when closed - easy to chuck into a backpack.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 will be available from late March in the UK and other regions. Pricing is yet to be revealed.