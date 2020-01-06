If recent announcements are anything to go by then so-called affordable gaming laptops are big business. At CES 2020, Asus announced an updated to its TUF series - the typically sub-£1,000 line - with the 15-inch A15 and A17, and 17-inch A17 and F17.

So what are these laptops all about? Built on either AMD Ryzen 4000 or 10th Gen Intel Core processors - the choice if yours - the four new laptops offer high refresh-rate displays, at 144Hz.

These displays feature minimal bezel, in what Asus is calling Ultraslim NanoEdge, to make for a more portable design and immersive user experience.

Plus there's the option to add up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. Although don't expect the price point to stay low if you're looking to RTX goodness. Not that Asus has announced official pricing just yet.

As the acronym name might suggest, these laptops are tough cookies, with military-grade durability, according to Asus.

There's also a full-size keyboard - a must for gamers - which include options for key customisation and transparent WSAD keys.

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 and A17 will be available from late March in the UK. Fortress Gray and Bonfire Black are the two colour options. Pricing is yet to be announced.

