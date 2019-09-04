Asus announces upgraded ROG Zephyrus S GX701 with 300Hz screen

Asus is at IFA 2019 this week and has taken time at the show to announce a number of new devices including a new and improved laptop with a 300Hz panel.

This comes in the form of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701. This is the top end of the Zephyrus line-up and similar to the ultra-thin but powerful gaming laptop we saw and reviewed recently. Except now, Asus is adding the option of an eye-watering 300Hz, Pantone Validated, 100 per cent sRGB panel.

This high-end gaming laptop is of course aimed at eSports gamers and pro players who demand the very best visuals.

The company claims this the "world's first 300Hz laptop display" but then we've also seen Acer is adding a 300Hz screen to its Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop as well.

Of course, with a panel of that spec you'd also expect some serious power under the hood. The updated Zephyrus S GX701 includes a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU and more. All this powers the 17-inch display that the company says is crammed into the compact form factor of a 15-inch laptop.

This specification should mean that the new gaming machine will have enough power to produce the frames per second to match the capabilities of the screen.

We've seen the premium Zephyrus S range in the past and thought very highly of them, so it's going to be interesting to see what the new and upgraded model can handle. Of course, you can expect to pay a high price for this new GX701 as the current 144Hz model already costs around $3,299/£3,000.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 featuring a 300Hz display will be available from late October this year.