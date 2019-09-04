With IFA 2019 this week, tech companies are gathering in Berlin to launch and demo their latest and greatest products - and Asus is right in the mix.

Asus will be hosting a livestream so you can follow the action even if you can't make it out to Berlin and we've dropped that video at the top of this story for your convenience.

The Asus press conference will take place at 1pm CEST in Berlin. Here are the local times for other regions:

London: 12:00pm BST

San Fransisco: 04:00am PDT

New York: 07:00am EDT

Mumbai: 4:30pm IST

Tokyo: 8:00pm JST

Asus usually uses IFA to update ZenBook models and with the Intel logo in the corner of the livestream we're pretty certain that we'll be seeing a range of thin and light notebooks.

It's also expected that Asus will use the event for the global launch of the ROG Phone 2. This has already been announced, but it's been a rather muted launch - IFA will give the chance for this gaming phone to get wider mainstream exposure.