Asus ROG Gamescom 2019 press conference: Watch it right here

Asus is hosting its dedicated Gamescom press event today and you can watch it right here.

The company is expected to outline its latest gaming laptops and a few other devices to whet the appetite (and bank balances). We're also hoping to find out more on the European launch of the Asus ROG Phone 2 - the second all-singing, all-dancing gaming handset.

So here are the details on how you can follow the action live.

The Asus ROG Gamescom 2019 press event will kick off at 7pm CET - local time in Cologne.

Here are the times it will start in other regions:

UK: 6pm BST

East Coast US: 1pm EDT

West Coast US: 10am PDT

You can view the Asus event through the video above.

Alternatively, check out the livestream on the official ROG Global YouTube channel. Or, through the ROG Gamescom 2019 website.

