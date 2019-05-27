Asus has taken this year's Computex as an opportunity to reveal a new line-up of both ZenBook and VivoBook devices that include dual-screen tech.

Both these premium ultracompact Windows 10 laptops feature new and updated ScreenPad 2.0. A dual screen technology that sees the trackpad converted into a small secondary touchscreen at the click of a button.

The pinnacle of the new ZenBook line-up is the ZenBook Pro Duo with a full-width 4K screen, but even the standard 13, 14 and 15 models have had an upgrade.

8th generation Intel Core i7 CPU

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU

16 GB RAM

Ultrafast SSD storage

New ScreenPad 2.0 touchscreen display

95 per cent screen-to-body ration

The newly refreshed models of the ZenBook 13, 14 and 15 have been announced. These new devices include high-performance components with up to Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics.

The main highlight though, is the new ScreenPad 2.0 technology. This is an upgraded version of the touchscreen secondary display we've seen previously in Asus laptops. This tech transforms the standard trackpad into a usable display that's perfect for multi-tasking and productivity enhancement.

It features an intuitive smartphone-like interface that allows you to customise it to your preference. Whether that's using it as a secondary control panel for Windows programs or simply as a quick and easy way to control Spotify.

The ScreenPad has been enhanced since last time we saw it too, with a 5.65-inch display that's more efficiently powered and less of a drain on battery life. As standard, it can be used with a handy suite of Asus utilities to boost productivity or just as a second screen for viewing content.

The ScreenPad secondary display serves as an enhancement to some already pretty fantastic ultraportable laptops. These new models feature 13.3-inch, 14-inch and 15.6-inch NanoEdge displays to offer stunning visuals with a 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

This compact design is crammed into an elegant and stylish frame. The usual iconic Zen-inspired spun-metal finish is still present with other improved design aesthetics added to further enhance the luxury of these devices.

Asus claims each model boasts as much as 14 hours battery life too. Making these new models perfect for taking with you on the go.

The Asus ZenBook 13, 14 and 15 models will be available in late June 2019, availability and pricing will be confirmed shortly.

Innovative ScreenPad 2.0 technology

Sleek metallic chassis, bold colours and ErgoLift hinge

Up to Intel Core i7 processors, Nvidia GeForce MX250 discrete graphics

Up to 1TB SSD storage

Wi-Fi 6 capable

Alongside the new ZenBooks, Asus has also revealed an update to the VivoBook range in the form of the S14 and S15. These new compact laptops also feature the new and improved ScreenPad 2.0 tech and are similarly designed to help boost productivity.

The S14 and S15 come with a metal chassis and are available in big and bold colour finishes that include Moss Green, Punk Pink, Cobalt Blue, Transparent Silver and Gun Metal. These boldly designed compact laptops are built to catch the eye and appeal to a younger audience.

They're also compact and capable. Weighing in at just 1.4kg and 1.8kg with thin bezels and an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio, these are laptops that are designed to be slung in a bag and taken with you on the go.

An ErgoLift hinge also appears as part of the design to tilt the keyboard and provide a more comfortable typing experience during use.

A decent specification is included too, with various options available depending on your needs. There should be something for everyone with these new laptops.

Asus VivoBook S14 and S15 will be available from mid-June 2019, Price and availability will be confirmed shortly.