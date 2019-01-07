Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 features ultra-slim design and Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series graphics

Asus is at CES and alongside announcing new Zenbooks and the mighty powerhouse StudioBook S W700, the company has also unveiled a new ROG Zephyrus S gaming laptop.

The brand new ROG Zephyrus S GX701 is a gaming monster with new Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs, a 144Hz refresh rate and ultra-slim design.

This new laptop takes the foundations from the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 we've seen recently and adds some serious punch with the new Nivida GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs with Max-Q design. Plus an upgraded 17-inch screen built into the ultra-slim frame, providing 1080p visuals with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

If experience is anything to go on, this new device is set to be a beautiful gaming behemoth.

Intel Core i7-8750H processor

17.3-inch full-HD (1920x1080) IPS panel with 144Hz refresh rate, 3ms response rate, 100-per cent sRGB, G-SYNC capable and Pantone Validated

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 with Max-Q Design 8GB GDDR6 VRAM

Up to 24GB (8GB onboard memory) DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM

M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 1TB SSD/M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x2 512GB / 1TB SSD storage options

1 x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A, 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack

2 x 2.5W speakers with smart amp technology

Aura Sync compatible RGB keyboard with per-key lighting

With the ROG Zephyrus S GX701, Asus is building on the solid foundations of an already incredible laptop and adding in new specs to improve performance while keeping the same, slim-line, sleek and sublime design.

The screen on this new gaming laptop is bigger and better than before - offering a high-refresh rate and 3ms response rate supported by the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q design GPU.

The result should be improved performance, enhanced visuals and even better frame rates. The addition of this new Nvidia GPU also means gamers can enjoy all the benefits of real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence and programmable shading for a superior gaming experience.

Of course, the focus with the new ROG Zephyrus S GX701 is also on slim-line style and class. This means small bezels and a streamlined design. This device has been built with a 17.3-inch screen squeezed into a frame that's just 15.7-inches wide. Asus claims that makes this new laptop the most compact 17-inch gaming laptop around as well as being the thinnest.

Under-the-hood, the specs continue to impress with the latest generation of Intel CPU, up to 24GB of fast DDR4-2666 RAM and NVMe SSDs for super fast load-speeds.

Other highlights here include the ability to use the ROG Zephyrus S GX701 as a powerful mobile workstation by outputting to not one, but two external monitors running 4K at 60Hz.

The Zephyrus S GX701 also uses Nvidia G-SYNC technology to synchronise the refresh rate of the display with the frame rate of the GPU giving the most distraction-free, immersive gaming experience.

For when you're not gaming, there's also an "Optimus mode" which turns the Zephyrus S GX701 into a working powerhouse - with longer battery life. When working, users will also benefit from the Pantone Validated display that ensures a colour accuracy that's better than most desktop monitors. Perfect for creatives and professional designers.

Once again, Asus's Active Aerodynamic System is on call to ensure optimal airflow and cooling. Lift the lid and a large vent opens to increase airflow. Cooling air is pulled in through vents above the keyboard, passed through the heatsinks and expelled from the rear. This keeps things cool and quiet but allows for an ultra-thin laptop design.

ROG fans will be pleased to hear this new laptop is also Aura Sync compatible. It supports RGB lighting that can be synchronised across multiple devices from the keyboard and edges of the laptop to your favourite gaming peripherals.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 will be available in Q1 2019 with pricing starting from $2,099.