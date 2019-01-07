Asus has announced the new StudioBook S W700, a portable Ultrabook-style laptop with professional-grade processing power that creatives will love.

The company say this is a new breed of laptop that delivers powerful desktop-like performance in a slim form factor. A high-performance Intel processor, ultrafast storage and professional-grade graphics make it perfect for even the most demanding computing tasks.

The new StudioBook S W700 is squarely aimed at designers, architects, animators, programmers and other creatives. It's said to be capable of graphics-intensive tasks including 3D rendering, video editing and simulations that will be perfect for their day-to-day work.

Intel Xeon E-2176M or Intel Core i7-8750H processor

Nvidia Quadro P3200 6GB GDDR5 VRAM graphics processor

17-inch LED-backlit FHD 16:10 aspect ratio (1920 x 1200) NanoEdge display

5.3mm-thin bezel with 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 178-degree wide-view technology

97 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 8-bit colour Delta E <M 2 colour accuracy, Pantone Validated

Up to 64GB DDR4 2666Mhz RAM

Up to 4TB (PCIe NVMe Gen3 x4 SSD x 2)

1 x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C™ with Display Port 1.4 (40Gbps), 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A (10Gbps), 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x SD 4.0 / UHS-II Card reader (312MB/s), 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack

Full-size backlit keyboard and fingerprint sensor with Windows Hello support

Asus SonicMaster Premium with surround-sound Smart amplifier

Array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support

57Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery

As you can see from the specs, the new StudioBook S W700 is intended to be a real powerhouse. This is a laptop that's designed to deliver incredible performance that professionals and creatives will love.

Whether working with 3D and VR content, rendering video or multitasking through multithreaded applications, the StudioBook S W700 should deliver the results you need.

The specifications of this new laptop include a professional-grade Nvidia Quadro graphics processor that's optimised and certified to work with various professional software applications. This list includes Adobe PhotoShop, InDesign, AfterEffects, Adobe Illustrator and more besides.

The Intel Xeon E-2176M processor features six cores and 12 threads with a Max Turbo frequency of 4.4GHz. Add this power alongside the Nvidia Quadro GPU that's capable of high-end CAD work and you've got a real professional powerhouse. Support for up 64GB of RAM also makes this laptop incredibly flexible and the addition of PCIe NVMe SSDs will make it blisteringly fast too.

Asus have considered every aspect of the design and an intelligent cooling system ensures optimal performance even under heavy load. Five heat pipes and underside venting ensure capable airflow while preventing surface temperatures from getting uncomfortably hot while you work. It's also said that the StudioBook S W700 won't exceed 35 dB in terms of noise output, even during heavy load periods.

This laptop packs a 17-inch LED-backlit display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 1920 x 1200 resolution. The screen has a 97 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 8-bit colour Delta E <M 2 colour accuracy and Pantone Validated - making it perfect for creatives who need accurate colour representation.

It also delivers a 178-degree wide-angle view that's perfect for sharing with colleagues and has a large 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio thanks to the narrow screen bezels. This narrow bezel design allows the laptop to pack a large screen into a 15-inch frame, which means it's portable and will fit in most 15-inch laptop bags.

Like the company's newest ZenBooks, the new Asus StudioBook also has a trackpad that doubles as a backlit numpad - giving you access to a full-sized keyboard alternative in a compact design. The addition of dedicated hotkeys helps streamline your daily work while the keyboard delivers a comfortable and convenient experience that includes subtle backlighting.

The Asus StudioBook S W700 has been put through a variety of ultra-demanding military-standard tests for durability and is designed to withstand a variety of situations. This should ensure it is as robust as it is powerful and capable.

Multiple connectivity options include the ability to connect to external displays via the HDMI 2.0 port or USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 3 - allowing for output up to 8K on compatible monitors. This laptop also boasts convenience in the form of a high-speed SD card reader for quick and easy access to media files without the need for an adapter.

The StudioBook S W700 will be available from Spring 2019 with pricing and regional configurations to be announced at that time.