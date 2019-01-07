Asus announces new ZenBooks including the S13 with the world's thinnest display bezels

Asus has announced new ZenBooks at CES. These new devices include the Asus ZenBook S13 (UX392), a gorgeous update to the ZenBook range featuring the world's thinnest display bezels and much more besides.

These new ZenBooks are both designed to deliver incredible ultraportable experiences with amazingly small chassis, lightweight frames and powerful specs to boot.

8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U or i5-8265U

13.9-inch LED-backlit IPS FHD (1080p) display with 400nits brightness

2.5mm-thin bezel with 97% screen-to-body ratio

Up to Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics processing

Up to 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz RAM

Up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD storage

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (10Gbps)/1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A/1 x microSD/1 x Audio combo jack

Touchpad-mounted fingerprint sensor

Harman Kardon certified audio

The Asus ZenBook S13 is the latest flagship ZenBook for 2019. This new ultraportable laptop features the world's thinnest display bezels and a design that's meant to deliver a healthy mix of power and beauty.

The ZenBook S13 is certainly a looker and features some pleasant aesthetics upgrades when compared to the ZenBook 13 the company released this time last year.

The newly updated ZenBook S13 features a 13.9-inch full HD IPS display with the company's NanoEdge bezels - delivering the best screen-to-body ratio around. Despite the large frame, the company says the device will still maintain a small overall frame (316 x 195 x 12.9mm) and lightweight chassis that you'd expect from a 13-inch laptop.

Like the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 we reviewed recently, the ZenBook S13 features a CNC-milled aluminium frame lovingly crafted from a single block of metal. This means the new laptop should be lightweight and robust too.

It's also been put through the wringer in terms of testing and has achieved the demanding MIL-STD 810G military standards for durability. All this means peace of mind when you throw the S13 in a bag to take with you to work on the go.

You'll also be pleased to hear the ZenBook S13 is built with a focus on performance. It's powered by the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U or i5-8265U processors, Nvidia GeForce MX150 discrete graphics and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

A high-capacity 50Wh battery promises up to 15-hours of battery life before this ZenBook needs extra juice. This laptop also features fast-charging tech that means you can charge over half the battery in 49 minutes.

The device also offers a multitude of connections including two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports that offer up to 10Gbps of peak interface bandwidth as well as an easy access MicroSD card slot for transferring photos and videos easily.

The Asus ZenBook S13 (UX392) will be available in the next few months. with pricing and availability to be announced at launch. Pricing and regional configurations will vary and be announced at the time of launch.

Intel Core i7-8565U/Intel Core i5-8265U/Intel Core i3-8145U

14-inch LED-backlit 16:9 NanoEdge full-HD (1080p) display

Nvidia GeForce MX150 discrete graphics

Up to 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM

1TB PCIe x2 SSD + SATA SSD/256GB/512GB PCIe x2 SSD storage options

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (10Gbps), 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps), 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, SD card slot, 1 x Audio combo jack

Quad-speaker Harmon Kardon-certified audio system

47Wh Li-polymer battery

Alongside the ZenBook S13, Asus has also announced the powerful and sleek ZenBook 14. Another Ultrabook with a premium design that's crammed full of the latest tech including 8th Generation Intel Core processors, Nvidia GeForce MX150 discrete graphics and a range of RAM and storage options.

The ZenBook 14 boasts a 14-inch glass panel LED-backlit 1080p display surrounded by narrow bezels that allow the device to squeeze the large screen into a 13-inch frame. At just 1.45kg, it's also lightweight enough to be easily taken with you.

This new ZenBook is certainly stylish and includes a design that puts a focus on both function and form. Simple, yet brilliant design features include an ErgoLift hinge that automatically lifts the keyboard up into a comfortable typing position when you open the lid. A touchpad that doubles as a numpad and capable hardware that can manage all sorts of daily use.

As well as stunning visuals, the Asus ZenBook 14 also promises to deliver a brilliant audio experience with a powerful Harmon Kardon-certified quad-speaker system supported by Asus SonicMaster tuning. Two upward-firing speakers deal with the high-frequency sounds while accompanying downward-firing speakers deal out the bass.

Like the ZenBook S13, this laptop also boasts numerous connectivity options as well as an 802.11ac transmitter with two antennae capable of 1.7 Gbps peak bandwidth. The result is a laptop that's as fast as it is stylish and practical. A 47Wh Li-polymer battery promises upto 10 hours battery life - plenty to keep you going throughout the working day.

The ZenBook 14 will be available to buy Q1 2019 with pricing and configurations varying per region.