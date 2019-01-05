Laptop maker Asus has revealed a new range of "education-ready" Chromebooks and a Chromebook tablet at CES in Las Vegas this week as it looks to crack the growing popularity of Chromebooks.

There will be a total of four models in the range: the Asus Chromebook C204, the Asus Chromebook Flip C214, the Asus Chromebook C403 and the Asus Chromebook Tablet CT100.

The C204 and C403 will be traditional clamshell laptops, coming in 11.6-inch and 14-inch sizes respectively, while the C214 will be a 14-inch convertible. The CT100 will be a new form-factor for Asus and feature a 9.7-inch QXGA wide-angle touch display to compete against the iPad.

The new series features durability, spill- and tamper-resistant keyboards and all-around rubber bumpers to withstand bashes and bumps Asus believes the kids of today will inflict on the devices.

The ASUS Chromebook C204, ASUS Chromebook Flip C214, ASUS Chromebook C403 and ASUS Chromebook Tablet CT100 will all feature similar specs and a common design aesthetic.

If you hadn't guessed, the C204 is the successor to the C202 and the C214 is the follow up to the C213.

11.6-inch display

4GB RAM

32GB Onboard storage

Coming with a dark grey finish rather than the bright and breezy white and blue of the predecessor, it will feature a thinner design (29.2 x 19.9 x 19.5cm, 1.2kg), but be able to withstand a drop of 1.2m when flat or 80cm when dropped on its sides.

It will come with an 11.6-inch display available in both touch and non-touch variants and is powered by a dual-core Celeron processor from Intel, as well as 4GB of RAM with 32GB of onboard.

Connections include two USB Type-A port, two reversible USB Type-C ports, a microSD card reader, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and for video calling a HD webcam.

An all-day battery life is promised but Asus hasn't detailed specific timings as yet.

14-inch HD non-touch display

11 hour battery life

The C403 features the same design as the C204 but features a much larger 14-inch HD non-touch enabled display instead.

It too will be powered by an Intel Celeron processor, come with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Connections include two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type A slots, a microSD card reader, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and for video calling a HD webcam.

Battery life is a promised 11 hours on a single charge.

Can be used either as a laptop or tablet

11.6-inch touch or non-touch display options

Offering you option of laptop or tablet, the C214 will come with virtually identical specs to C204 but with the option of flipping the screen around to treat it as a tablet when you need. That includes the Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB onboard storage.

Asus also says that the company has made every effort to make the device as repairable as possible telling Pocket-lint that "With just a few tools, it is easy to replace the battery, the motherboard, the keyboard, or even the thermal module"

First time a tablet included in the range

USB-C for charging and accessories

In a first for Asus the company has also announced a tablet Chromebook at CES. The 10mm thick tablet has been designed to be dropped from up to 1m and sports a USB-C connector for charging and connecting other devices. It will be powered by the OP1 found in other Chromebook tablets like the Samsung Chromebook Plus. The new tablet measures 9.9 x 238.8 x 172.2 mm and weighing 568g.

Although announced at CES in January, they aren't on sale or, even have an on-sale date, at time of writing. The company says that the new models will be available in the coming months with configurations, pricing, and availability to be announced nearer the time.

We will keep you posted