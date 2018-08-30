Asus ZenBook Pro 14 has touch display as a mouse pad but in a smaller package

Asus has announced plenty of new notebooks during IFA 2018 but one particularly stands out. That's because it is a 14-inch version of the ZenBook Pro 15 laptop we saw at Computex yet comes with a similar ScreenPad touchscreen mouse pad.

Instead of a regular touchpad, the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 has a screen that can be used to control everything on the main display, but also has many more applications.

The ScreenPad sports a high-resolution, full-colour display and can be assigned its own apps to interact with Windows software. It is fully customisable so can be set exactly the way you want, with shortcuts and other assignable functions.

The Asus ZenBook Pro 14 also has up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processing, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia discrete graphics. It can be spec'ed with PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs and Intel Optane memory support on HDD models.

Connectivity includes gigabit-class 802.11ac Wi-Fi, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, plus HDMI output.

The chassis is all-aluminium, with an ErgoLift hinge lifting the keyboard a touch for more comfortable typing.

It will be available in both Deep Dive Blue and Rose Gold colour schemes, and comes with Alexa and Cortana voice control built in.

Pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed, but we hope to catch up with the ZenBook Pro 14 during our time at IFA 2018 this week.