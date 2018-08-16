Asus Republic of Gamers announces the world's thinnest gaming laptop

Asus' gaming brand, Republic of Gamers, has today announced the latest in its gaming laptop line-up with the Zephyrus S (GX531). This new machine is said to be the thinnest gaming laptop on the market - taking the reigning title from Razer's Blade 15.

At just 14.95mm thick, with a 14.2-inch chassis, the new Zephyrus S weighs just 2.1kg and packs some serious punch under the hood.

Don't be fooled for the Ultrabook styling, this is also intended as a quality gaming machine. You wouldn't expect anything less from Asus ROG would you?

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 boasts a fairly impressive spec:

Intel Core i7-8750H CPU

16GB DDR4 2666MHz memory

NVMe storage options

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-P 6GB GPU/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU

15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time

802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi with two antennae

This new laptop certainly isn't your average gaming device. The usual flair has been toned down while style is dialled all the way up. Asus say the idea to have a premium laptop that gamers can take with them to use in their everyday lives.

This subtly styled device wouldn't look out of place in the office or on the train and is perfectly capable of handling spreadsheets and documents as well as it would a good gaming session.

Premium design is the name of the game here. This new Zephyrus S is precisely crafted using a CNC-milling process that takes 72 minutes alone. The device itself is then thrown through military-grade durability testing to ensure it can stand up to everyday wear and tear.

A brushed aluminium finish, copper highlights, subtle texturing and a distinctive styling are the result. Combined with Aura Sync compatible RGB lighting and a funky layout, the Zephyrus S GX531 is certainly easy on the eye.

This new device includes a number of interesting design features too. One of these, the Active Aerodynamic System, is a clever air venting system that slides open when the screen does. Allowing the venting of warm air from the machine in the most efficient way possible while keeping the thin design intact when not in use.

Improved fans, enhanced heat piping and more ensure cooling that's efficient enough to support high-end performance without compromise.

Asus told us that it set the team the task of making each part of this new machine as efficient as possible with the aim of creating the thinnest gaming laptop on the market.

This attention to detail meant improving each part of the machine, which is why the chassis is CNC-milled rather than pressed from a single slab of aluminium. It's also how the cooling fans are crafted from a new Liquid Crystal Polymer with 83 blades each for improved airflow over the previous model.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 should certainly be something special.

This laptop will be available to purchase from mid-October in the UK from box.co.uk, scan.co.uk, amazon.co.uk and buyitdirect.co.uk. It will have an MSRP of £1,999.99.