Asus VivoBook S13, S14, S15 and ZenBook S in photos

When Asus chairman Johnny Shih took to the stage at this year’s Computex press conference he was eager to point out that, while Asus has a reputation for innovating and releasing high end products aimed at the professional market, it also champions the everyday user.

It is fair to say that the VivoBook series very much falls into this category and the new line-up features five bright and bold colour accents. While the concentric circles that mark out the higher-end products are missing on the VivoBooks, they are still tidy looking machines that you wouldn’t be ashamed of pulling out of your backpack at a coffee shop.

The 135-degree hinge allows for a clear space when the device is open, making sure that there is plenty of air circulation and that the keyboard sits at a comfortable angle for typing. We had the opportunity to have a play with the VivoBook S14 and found it to be responsive and comfortable to type on.

1/9 Pocket-lint

ASUS VIVOBOOK S14

All of the new VivoBooks - S13, S14 and S15 - are firmly focused on portability. The S14 comes in at just 1.4kg and is 18mm thick, while the S15 is 1.8kg and similarly 18mm. The S13 is 1.2kg and 17.9mm thick.

The VivoBook S13 features NanoBezels which give a tasty 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, measuring just 6.3mm to the side and 8.3mm at the top - a first for the Asus notebook range. Essentially, you get a 13-inch screen in an 11-inch body. The S15 has an 86 per cent body-to-screen ratio and the S14 84 per cent.

All three models run on 8th generation Intel Core processors up to i7 and Nvidia GE-Force MX150 discrete graphics cards. The S15 has a whopping 2TB HDD and 512 SSD at the top spec of the range.

1/9 Pocket-lint

ASUS ZENBOOK S

In keeping with the colour theme, Asus also announced the ZenBook S during Computex – this year’s winner of the show's Best Choice award - which will come in a rather fetching burgundy colour.

It is a 13.3-inch Windows 10 notebook which weighs 1kg and is just 12.9mm thick. As such, it is seriously portable, although of course it will cost considerably more than the VivoBooks.

There’s a 4K NanoEdged display and apparently it’s tough too, meeting “military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability standards”. The ZenBook S runs Core i7 and has a 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM.

The ZenBook S is a stunning machine with a brushed concentric lid in deep glowing burgundy with gold accents that make it look worth every penny.

The updated VivoBook range is due out in July this year starting at around £499, while the ZenBook S is slated for release in August and will most likely start at the £999 mark.