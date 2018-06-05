  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Asus laptop news

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 has a second touchscreen for a mousepad

|
Asus Asus ZenBook Pro 15 has a second touchscreen for a mousepad
Best PDF editors for Windows: Top 5 editors to tweak and edit your PDF files
Best PDF editors for Windows: Top 5 editors to tweak and edit your PDF filesBy Pocket-lint Promotion
  • ScreenPad is a 5.5-inch Full HD additional display
  • Main display is 4K
  • Intel Core i9 and Nvidia GeForce graphics

It's Computex in Taipei this week and that means a whole stack of notebooks, hybrids and other types of laptops will be announced and shown for the first time. None though will look quite as cool as the Asus ZenBook Pro 15, we feel.

That's because, as well as other top line PC spec, it features a small, full-colour touchscreen instead of a traditional touchpad, opening up all manner of input and interactivity possibilities.

The 5.5-inch Full HD ScreenPad, as Asus' calls it, can be used as an extended display, has a configurable toolbar that can be dragged down to access an app launcher, and has built-in support for different Microsoft applications, such as Word and Excel. The ScreenPad can even mirror your separate smartphone display using an Asus Sync app.

Other specifications of the ZenBook Pro 15 include an up to 4K display, Intel Core i9 processore, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics and PCI Express-based storage options.

There is 2400MHz DDR4 RAM on board and Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports.

In short, you can spec it up to high-end levels.

The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 (model name UX580) will be available from mid-July at a price of $2,299 in the US. We're still awaiting official UK pricing, but don't expect it to come in at under £1,720 (the rough price based on exchange rate alone).

PopularIn Laptops
  1. MacOS Mojave: New features, release date, and everything you need to know
  2. Asus ZenBook Pro 15 has a second touchscreen for a mousepad
  3. Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 850 processor for Always Connected Windows PCs
  4. Apple announces macOS Mojave as next major update, public beta coming late June
  5. 20 years of the iMac: looking back at Apple's legendary iMac G3
  1. Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
  2. Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
  3. Asus announces Chromebox 3 mini-PC with Intel 8th Gen chips and 4K UHD support
  4. HP's new Omen 15 gaming laptop offers more speed and slim bezels
  5. What is the Apple Star N84? ARM hybrid, touchscreen MacBook or just a new iPhone?
Comments