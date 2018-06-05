Asus ZenBook Pro 15 has a second touchscreen for a mousepad

It's Computex in Taipei this week and that means a whole stack of notebooks, hybrids and other types of laptops will be announced and shown for the first time. None though will look quite as cool as the Asus ZenBook Pro 15, we feel.

That's because, as well as other top line PC spec, it features a small, full-colour touchscreen instead of a traditional touchpad, opening up all manner of input and interactivity possibilities.

The 5.5-inch Full HD ScreenPad, as Asus' calls it, can be used as an extended display, has a configurable toolbar that can be dragged down to access an app launcher, and has built-in support for different Microsoft applications, such as Word and Excel. The ScreenPad can even mirror your separate smartphone display using an Asus Sync app.

Other specifications of the ZenBook Pro 15 include an up to 4K display, Intel Core i9 processore, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics and PCI Express-based storage options.

There is 2400MHz DDR4 RAM on board and Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports.

In short, you can spec it up to high-end levels.

The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 (model name UX580) will be available from mid-July at a price of $2,299 in the US. We're still awaiting official UK pricing, but don't expect it to come in at under £1,720 (the rough price based on exchange rate alone).