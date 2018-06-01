  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Asus laptop news

Asus announces Chromebox 3 mini-PC with Intel 8th Gen chips and 4K UHD support

|
1/1 Asus

Asus has announced the latest generation of its Chromebox mini-PC series, the Chromebox 3. The mini Chrome OS-powered computer, first launched in 2014, is a versatile machine, capable of being used as a regular computer or as a media streamer connected to your TV. 

Its internals have had a huge upgrade since the first generation launched too, and is now available in four different configurations, comprising a mixture of Intel Celeron and and 8th Generation Kaby Lake processors. The four models, including pricing are as follows:

  • Intel Celeron 3865U, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD - £250
  • Intel Core i3-7100U, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD - £450
  • Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - £570
  • Intel Core i7-8550U, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - £800

The Celeron-powered machine gets Intel HD Graphics 610 while the other there get HD Graphics 620. All four models have dual-band 802.11ac+ Wi-Fi or a Gigabit LAN port for a wired connection. Connections include a Gen 1 USB-C 3.1 port (which can accept power from a compatible monitor), two USB-A 3.1 ports, two USB-A 2.0 ports and a USB-A 3.0 port. You also get an HDMI output with support for dual 4K displays.

1/3Asus

The Chromebox 3 runs Chrome OS, which means it has access to the full suite of Android apps from the Google Play Store. This means you can install Netflix for example and watch 4K movies and TV shows if you have the mini-PC connected to a TV. 

All four models can pre-ordered from eBuyer now, with availability expected in the next few weeks. 

PopularIn Laptops
  1. Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
  2. Asus announces Chromebox 3 mini-PC with Intel 8th Gen chips and 4K UHD support
  3. HP's new Omen 15 gaming laptop offers more speed and slim bezels
  4. What is the Apple Star N84? ARM hybrid, touchscreen MacBook or just a new iPhone?
  5. Windows 10 vs Windows 10 Pro: What's the difference?
  1. MacOS 10.14: All the features we hope Apple will announce at WWDC 2018
  2. Chromebook vs laptop: Which should you buy?
  3. How to upgrade your gaming area with lighting, speakers and more
  4. Acer Swift 5 (15-inch) initial review: The shape of things to come
  5. Acer Predator Helios 500 is a beast of a gaming notebook with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i9+ processing
Comments