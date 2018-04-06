Asus' Zephyrus M is a supercharged and relatively thin six-core gaming laptop

Asus’ Republic of Gamers line has often impressed with its supercharged gaming laptops and its latest Zephyrus M is no different – a relatively thin, brushed aluminium 15.6-inch laptop that’s 17.5mm at its shallowest point.

Powered by the latest Intel processors including the six-core Core i7-8750H, the Zephyrus M also features Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics.

The display is also noteworthy, with 144hz refresh rate, 3ms grey-to-grey response and Nvidia G-Sync. Zephyrus M also boasts software that enables you to switch GPU modes.

The laptop is relatively lightweight considering what’s packed inside – just under 2.5kg. There’s also Thunderbolt 3 over USB-C, four USB 3.1 ports plus HDMI 2.0. You can connect to DisplayPort screens via the USB-C port.

Asus has also worked on something it calls the Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) so the laptop runs cool and quiet even at high load. Part of this is the inclusion of 12V dual anti-dust fans (the laptop is designed to expel dust so it doesn’t build up on the fins).

Asus says it’s been able to increase the air flow by a third inside this laptop. There’s a 9mm high air chamber, meaning more space for hot air to escape and the GPU, CPU and chipset are cooled independently of each other.

Naturally, you can customise the lighting to suit your taste, too.

The ROG Zephyrus (GX501GI), ROG G703, ROG Strix SCAR Edition, ROG Strix Hero Edition and ROG Strix GL503/703 laptops plus the ROG Strix GL12 desktop have also been upgraded to the latest Intel chips.

Asus has yet to confirm UK pricing, but the laptops will be available from late April.

