Asus ZenBook 13 and stylish X507 lead 2018 laptop line-up

Asus is to show two new, light and portable laptops at CES 2018 in Las Vegas this week.

The ZenBook line has been targeted at the MacBook crowd for a while, and 2018's Asus ZenBook 13 (product code UX331UAL) is about as close to its competitor as you can get in a Windows device.

It is ultrathin and weighs just 985g. It comes in an all-metal chassis and there's even a rose gold version.

However, it's a true powerhouse inside, with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD on board. A Harman Kardon sound system delivers the audio, while a claimed 15 hour battery life provides all-day use between charges.

The Asus X507 is slightly chunkier, but still stylish. It also comes in MacBook-like colours, including the interestingly named "icicle gold".

The laptop is powered by a 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, but also comes with Nvidia GeForce MX110 graphics, so will be suitable for quality gaming and general day-to-day graphical chores.

A slim-bezel NanoEdge Full HD display is available to run Windows 10 and many other software applications.

We don't yet have prices or availability for either laptop, but are hoping to find out more as the consumer electronics trade show progresses.