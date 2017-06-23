Asus' new VivoBook S has MacBook-like looks - but at a better price

Asus introduced a VivoBook S laptop line at Computex earlier this year, and now it’s launched a new addition to that line.

Called the S510, it features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1280) display, seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and several ports including USB-C, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, a 3.5mm jack, and an SD card reader. It weighs 3.7 pounds, has a 7.8mm-thick bezel, and looks just like a MacBook.

This VivoBook S comes with a brushed aluminium chassis. However, when we checked out the VivoBook Pro S15, which starts at £600, we noticed it doesn't have a full aluminium body; the base is plastic, with a brushed metal lid and deck. We’re assuming the S510 is the same way, though we’ve contacted Asus for more details.

The VivoBook S S510 runs Windows 10 Home out of the box and starts at $699. It goes up to $799 depending on your desired configuration, however. We’re not yet sure about UK pricing or availability, but in the US, you can get the ultrabook now through Asus, ABT, B&H, Computer Upgrade King, and Newegg.

We think this laptop would be great for those of you who want a robust, ultra portable laptop with MacBook Air-level looks, but at a price that's a little easier to swallow. And because it doesn't run Windows 10 S, you don't have to worry about limited functionality such as the inability to download third-party apps.