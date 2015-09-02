Want to play your Xbox One in your bedroom for just £85? Asus VivoStick might be the answer

Fancy playing your Xbox One in your bedroom for just £85? That's now possible thanks to Asus who has just announced a new Windows 10 PC on a stick at IFA in Germany.

The new Asus VivoStick is the company's answer to Intel's Compute Stick and is basically a PC in your pocket that you can connect to any TV or monitor with it's built in HDMI connector.

Using the a new feature in Windows 10, users will be able to turn a spare TV into a screen to access their Xbox One console for a fraction of the price of buying another console or tablet.

Running Windows 10 rather than Windows 8, as was the case with the Intel device at launch, the device which is no bigger than a USB storage stick features 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and most importantly two USB ports (1x USB 2.0 and 1x USB 3.0).

It even has space for a headphones jack and can connect to your other devices via Bluetooth 4.0 and 802.11n Wi-Fi.

Powered by an Intel Cherry Trail processor, it's not going to be a hugely powerful machine, but for Xbox gaming you don't need that, all you need is a device that can stream to your console in another room.

Asus says the new device will coast $129 (£85), however hasn't as yet detailed when the VivoStick will be in the shops. But with its cheap price, if you've got a TV in your bedroom or another room, it looks like you've also got a new way to play your Xbox, or do some work of course.