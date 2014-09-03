The Asus Eee PC returns, and no it's not 2007

Back once again like the renegade master. That's right, the Eee PC, the device that kickstarted the netbook craze is back, but this time with a lot more power.

Seven years after Asus first introduced the Eee PC, the company has announced that it will bring back the brand it killed off in 2013.

Rather than turn to Linux or Chrome OS, the new EeeBook X205 will feature an 11.6-inch screen and run Microsoft's Windows 8.1 with Bing.

Piggybacking off the success other budget models released recently, the new EeeBook will cost between £179-199 when it launches in the UK in the next couple of weeks.

Windows 8.1 with Bing is identical to Windows 8.1, but with Microsoft's search engine set as the default in Internet Explorer and one of the reasons Asus are able to charge so little for the laptop.

While not promising to be a powerhouse by any means, the X205 laptop will maintain the mantra set out by the company almost a decade ago of being simple and affordable, but getting the job done.

It will feature a quad-core intel Atom Z3735 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of storage, Bluetooth 4.0 and 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi.

Ports will include 2x USB 2.0 sockets, a 3.5mm headphone jack, micro-HDMI, and a microSD card slot. The battery promises up to 12 hours of web browsing.

The X205 will feature a full sized chiclet keyboard, a large touchpad, but no touchscreen display.

Available in black, white, gold or red, the laptop will weigh under a 1kg.