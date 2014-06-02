Asus Zenbook NX500 coming winter with 4K UHD screen and Intel Core i7 processor

Asus has unveiled a whole stack of devices during its Computex 2014 press conference, including new Android tablets and the Transformer Book V, but it is perhaps the Zenbook NX500 that is attracting the most attention. The 15.6-inch laptop has a 4K UHD 3M QDEF touchscreen display.

Utilising Nvidia GeForce GTX 850M graphics, the screen is the first in the world to use 3M's quantum dots technology. Asus claims that not only does this increase resolution, but it enables an ultra-wide colour gamut of 100 per cent NTSC, 108 per cent Adobe RGB and 146 per cent sRGB.

The display also has a wide 178-degree viewing angle and sports Asus' TruVivid direct-bonding technology to cut down on reflections.

Like previous Zenbooks, the NX500 has a spun-metal finish on the lid, made from a single block of aluminium. The keyboard's backlighting is triggered by an ambient sensor, so you won't have to grope around in the dark to find the function key to turn it on.

Inside, Asus has fitted an Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, while the Nvidia graphics chip also uses 2GB of GDDR5 video memory. Consumers can choose to have a couple of different SSD configurations for storage - up to 512GB. And three USB 3.0 ports are supplied, along with 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 for wireless connectivity.

The audio system on board incorporates Bang & Olufsen ICEpower technology, and MAXXAudio Master by Waves processing is present.

The Asus Zenbook NX500 will be available from Q4 in the UK. Price is yet to be revealed.