  Mini Asus Chromebox now available for preorder, begins shipping on 14 March

You can now preorder Asus' miniature Chromebox at a select few online retailers.

The Asus Chromebox debuted in February. It is just 4.880-inches wide and 1.65-inches tall and runs Google's Chrome OS, making it the world's smallest Chrome computer. Asus promised its Chromebox would launch in March, and the machine has now arrived on time at stores like Amazon, Newegg, and TigerDirect.

The Asus Chromebox costs $179 and features 802.11 b/g/n wireless, four USB 3.0 ports, HDMI and display ports for viewing content, an SD card reader, an Intel Haswell processor, 2GB or 4GB of memory, and integrated Intel HD graphics. Keep in mind that a base system starts out with a 1.4GHz Celeron and 2GB of RAM, though you can get a Core i3 version. The Core i7 version is limited to certain regions.

Also, the Intel i3 version of the Asus Chromebox offers 4K UDH playback, allowing it to serve as an idea Netflix media streamer. You can buy the Asus Chromebox today, and expect it to ship out on 14 March. A keyboard and mouse are not bundled into the $179 deal offered by Asus, but peripherals will eventually come with a more expensive package, the company previously confirmed.