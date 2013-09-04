Asus Zenbook UX301 and Zenbook UX302 specs detailed - both Ultrabooks have Gorilla Glass lid

On top of showing off a new Android tablet range, Asus has announced at IFA 2013 in Berlin that it has added two new Ultrabooks to its product lineup. They're called the Zenbook UX301 and Zenbook UX302.

Asus said the new Ultrabooks - which the company originally previewed at Computex 2013- feature a scratch-resistance lid protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, as well as a "spun metal design".

Read: Asus bulks Android tabAsus bulks Android tablet range

Detailing the internal and hardware specs for the first time today, Asus confirmed consumers could choose from a 1920 x 1080-pixel display or a 2560 x 1440-pixel display when it comes to getting ahold of the UX301. With the UX302 though, consumers can only get a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution display that has viewing angles up to 178 degrees.

Both models support 10-finger multi-touch on Windows 8, and they boast Intel’s fourth-generation Haswell chip. The UX301 is available in three configurations: Intel Core i5-4200U, i7-4500U or i7-4558U. The UX302 is only available in Intel Core i5-4200U or i7-4500U, but it offers more choices in the graphics department such as Intel's HD Graphics 4400 or Nvidia's GeForce GT 730M with 2GB of VRAM. The UX301 only comes with Intel’s HD Graphics 5100.

Read: Asus Transformer Book T300 offers 13.3-inch Full HD detachable tablet

Moving on to memory and storage, the UX301 has a SATA 3 SSD with up to 512GB RAID0 and ships with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM. The UX302 sports a 750GB hard drive with 16GB SSD and ships with either 2GB or 4GB of RAM.

The UX301 is available in Moonstone White or Sapphire Blue colour options. There's no word on pricing or availability for the new Asus Ultrabooks, but we'll let you know as soon as the information becomes available.