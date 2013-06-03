Asus VivoPC and VivoMouse aim at the home cinema entertainment market

Asus has plans for the home cinema market with its just announced VivoPC and VivoMouse. The new VivoMouse is not unlike Apple's own Magic Mouse in that it combines a full touchpad with a mouse and a wireless remote.

Finished in the usual Asus aluminium, it sits right up there with the best-looking mice available today. The top of the mouse has a big circular touchpad designed for Windows 8 interaction and multi-touch gestures. On top of that, you can use the mouse conventionally to control the Windows pointer.

Alongside the mouse is the new VivoPC, which is pretty much a Windows 8-powered Mac Mini. The small aluminium box is designed as a video-streaming PC and features top-end SonicMaster speakers for high-quality sound. Most however will presumably use this as a video and audio streamer and connect it to their home cinema systems via built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

Smaller than a sheet of A4 paper, the VivoPC has a sliding top designed to easily insert or remove both 3.5 and 2.5-inch SATA hard drives. Asus hasn't given specifics on the processor in the VivoPC just yet, listing it as Intel powered with Intel HD graphics. All this is packed into a 190 x 190 x 36.2mm chassis, which shouldn't take up too much space in your living room.

The back includes a pair of USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, an SD card slot, 2 audio jacks and both a pair of HDMI outputs and 1 VGA connector. That means plenty of connections to get the VivoPC hooked up to your living room.

Pricing is still TBC, but Asus is aiming for a Q3 launch for the device, so it's not too long to wait.