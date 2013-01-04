  Asus promises Minority Report computing for 2013

Asus has confirmed it will be teaming up with Leap Motion, the company behind a new Minority Report-style computing interface in which hand gestures replace the usual mouse and keyboard input, in a similar vein to the Microsoft Kinect, to bring the technology to the company's new range of laptops and desktop computers.

"In an industry first, ASUS will also bundle the world's most accurate 3-D motion-control technology into new high-end notebooks and premium All-in-One (AiO) PCs later this year," the two confirmed in a press release sent out ahead of CES, which starts on Sunday.

Leap Motion's technology can track movements to 1/100th millimeter - smaller than the tip of a pin-with - no visible lag time. The Leap Motion controller has a 150-degree field of view, and tracks individual hands and all 10 fingers at 290 frames per second.

Asus plans to bundle the Leap Motion controller with its upcoming premium All-In-One (AiO) PCs and high-end notebooks.

For those not interested in buying an Asus computer in order to get their hands on the new kit, a separate Leap Motion device will ship to consumers early this year. It can be pre-ordered for $70 at leapmotion.com.

Pocket-lint will be live from CES from Sunday, including the Asus press conference, bringing you all the latest as it happens from Las Vegas.