  Asus Taichi: A laptop with a double-sided display

One screen is never enough is it? That must be the thinking behind the new Asus Taichi - a new laptop from Asus that comes with a double-sided IPS display so you can use the computer while the lid is closed.

The new model, announced at Computex in Taipei on Monday June 4, will come in two different sizes - 11.6-inch and 13.3-inch models - and features something we've never seen before on a laptop: two screens.

The idea is that one screen faces you, while the other faces your colleagues or random people on the train.

"With a touchscreen on the outside of the lid, the Taichi opens up a whole host of new mobile possibilities as it plays the role of both notebook and tablet," says Asus on the crazy idea.

Asus Taichi pictures and hands-on

"With the lid open, the Taichi is just like any notebook computer, and comes complete with a full-size Qwerty backlit keyboard and track pad. With the lid closed, however, the Taichi instantly becomes a multi-touch tablet computer with stylus support, bringing a degree of flexibility that has never before been experienced on an ordinary notebook."

If you're suddenly panicking that the screen will merely show a backwards version of what you are looking at, then don't. Asus says the two screens are completely independent of each other and can also be used simultaneously, which means the Taichi can be shared with two users for a host of innovative new applications.

As for the device itself, the Taichi is as light and thin as the Asus Zenbook and comes with Intel's third-generation Intel Core processors, fast SSD storage and dual band 802.11n Wi-Fi.

