Asus Eee Pad Transformer keyboard dock to be $150 in US

North American retailer PC Richard & Sons has revealed the US price of the TF101DOCK, the keyboard docking accessory for the Asus Eee Pad Transformer. According to the online reseller, the add-on device with cost $149.99 and ship - in the US, at least - on 17 April 2011.

That equates to roughly £91.67 in the UK, although Pocket-lint has already been told that it will only cost £50 this side of the pond when bought with the Eee Pad Transformer itself. Could this be the first instance of a product costing more in the States? Usually, as with the Apple iPad 2 and the like, it's the other way around.

The Android Honeycomb-touting Asus Eee Pad Transformer will cost £379 for the 16GB version in the UK, or £429 for the tablet plus the keyboard accessory. It is unknown how much the accessory will cost when sold separately, as it is not currently being listed.

It will be out in the UK on 18 April, and is available to pre-order from retailers, such as Amazon.

What do you think? A rare instance of the UK being cheaper than the US, or an over-zealous American online retailer? Let us know in the comments below...

