Asus Eee PCs now dual core

Asus has revealed its latest Eee PC models; the 1015PEM and 1018P, which are both packing the new Dual Core Atom N550 processor.

These 10.1-inch notebooks (1024 x 600) both have Asus's Super Hybrid Engines on board, meaning that you'll get over 11 hours battery life.

They also come packing USB 3.0 ports and Bluetooth 3.0 for faster data transfer. There's a webcam built in, and a memory card reader as well.

Windows 7 Starter Edition is on board, but if you just want to do a bit of casual browsing then there is also Express Gate software loaded on, which will have you online within 10 seconds.

These two netbooks can have up to 2GB of RAM (they'll come loaded with 1GB) and 250GB HDDs and 500GB of Eee storage. The 1015PEM also has a 160GB SSD.

Priced from £279 for the 1015PEM and £349 for the 1018P; these new Eee PC models will be available this week.