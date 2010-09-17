Asus U33 bamboo series eco laptop

If you're looking for a fairly decent notebook with an eco-edge over similar spec models on the market then you could do worse than considering the latest Asus Bamboo series machines - the U33 and the U53.

Pictured is the 13-inch U33 with screen resolution of 1366 x 768, a 500GB HDD, and Intel Core i5 430M processors with 3MB of cache and a speed of 2.26GHz. On top of that, there's Nvidia GeForce 310M DDR3 1GB graphics, 4GB of RAM, a 2-megapixel webcam, an HDMI port and, most excitingly, a USB 3.0 port (to go with the two USB 2.0 ports).

The eco angle comes from the super hybrid engine technology which deals with power consumption by giving a high performance when it's needed - think games and HD video, but it knows when to go easy - like when you're just doing a bit of emailing or playing about with pivot tables on Excel.

Asus claims that "the U53 can reduce emissions by 18.43Kg whilst the U33 by 22.24Kg as compared with that stipulated by the ErP standard".

The bamboo exterior apparently saves around 15 per cent plastic used and it even comes in a recyclable bamboo box.

If you need a new notebook and you fancy doing your bit for mother nature, the Bamboo series will cost you £849 for the U33 or £899 for the U53 with it's 15.6" screen and 640GB HDD.