  Asus Eee PC 1005HA-P; Laptop of choice for alleged Russian spies

What's the laptop of choice for an alleged Russian spy? It seems the Asus Eee PC 1005HA-P according to FBI documents released on Monday.

The documents detail how one of the 10 alleged members of a Russian spy-ring, charged in the US of acting as foreign agents, Richard Murphy, was instructed to buy "certain computer equipment using all necessary precautions".

The FBI document reports Richard Murphy as then heading off to "Computer Store" in Manhattan, to buy an Asus Eee PC 1005HA-P laptop presumably after reading favourable reviews online.

Released back in July 2009, the 1005HA-P is part of the company's "Seashell" range and comes with an Intel Atom N280 processor and 10.1-inch LED backlit display. The 1005HA also claims up to 10.5 hours of battery life while the 1101HA boasts 9.5 hours.

The alleged Russian spies later did a computer swap using the same model, although Murphy is reported to have said in FBI papers of having problems "with his equipment due to his laptop hanging/freezing before completion of the normal program run", something our reviewer found too:

"Unfortunately this processor didn’t have enough might behind it to run the likes of BBC iPlayer or YouTube high definition content, but we have seen the better processor version handle this quite well".

