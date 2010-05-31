Lamborghini-branded Asus VX6 netbook spied at Computex

While snooping around the Asus Eee Tablet and Eee Pad launches at Computex, Taiwan, we've managed to snap some exclusive pictures of Asus’ upcoming Lamborghini-branded VX6 12.1-inch netbook. And it means serious business, not just in terms of branding, but also in terms of features.

For starters, it has Intel’s upcoming Atom D525 processor which features a clock speed of 1.8GHz and support for DDR3 memory. Add to that Nvidia’s latest generation of ION graphics, a 12.1-inch screen with 1266 x 768 resolution and you've got a pretty serious notebook competitor.

If that’s not enough to convince you, what about Bang and Olufsen ICEpower speakers, two USB 3.0 ports and an HDMI socket? How about Bluetooth 3.0 and 802.11n Wi-Fi, as well as a 7.5-hour battery life?

You have to agree that those are some pretty impressive specs for a netbook.

Downsides? Well, it seems like Asus will only offer it with a white lid, but it sure beats the yellow lid of the previous generations of Lamborghini-branded notebooks.



Asus' netbook concept design for a rounder future?



Asus' netbook concept design for a rounder future?

Also, we've managed to get a glimpse at a very sexy-looking Asus netbook prototype. There's no details, but it sure looks futuristic. We’re not sure how comfortable the rounded keys on the keyboard would be to type on, but we like Asus’ attempt at creating something new in terms of design.

Remember, you saw it here first.