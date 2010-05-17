Stay turned on for 13.5 hours with the Asus Eee PC 1015P
If battery life is a sticking point for you when it comes to netbooks, then you may want to consider switching to the latest Asus Eee PC model, the 1015P, which boasts a whopping 13.5 hours of non-mains action.
Using what Asus is calling Super Hybrid Engine technology, the 1015P can last this long with its premium 6-cell Li-ion, 63W/h, battery. The SHE tech means the netbook adapts and adjusts power settings depending on the task in hand.
The 1015P is the follow up to last years 1005HA and, as such, has the Intel Atom N450 chip on board. There's also 1GB of RAM as standard, although this can be doubled, 160-320GB of space, 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 and a 10.1-inch, 1024 x 600 WSVGA, display.
We've spoken to our man at Asus who assures us he'll be able to give us price and UK launch details later this week, so be sure to check back for updates. Anything sub £300 would be about right.
Update: Our man (or woman we should say) at Asus didn't let us down - the 1015P should be available towards the end of next month and will cost about £279.
