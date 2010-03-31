Asus promises two tablet PCs by year end
Asus is the latest company to confirm that it will be venturing into the tablet market.
Chairman Jonney Shih has confirmed to Forbes magazine that the company is preparing to launch "at least two" tablet PCs in the coming months according to the magazine.
The company will show off its efforts at the Computex trade show in June, supposedly.
"Netbooks are the best combination of personal computing and cloud computing," Shih told the magazine. "But between netbooks and smartphones and e-readers, we think there will be a space for something like a tablet or slate PC".
Asus struck gold with the Asus Eee PC in 2008 paving the way for virtually every manufacturer, bar Apple, to launch a cheap, lower-specced laptop since.
Details are still very thin on the ground at the moment, however Shih has said one of the tablets will likely run Google's new Chrome OS or Android software, while the other Microsoft's Windows 7.
We will keep you posted.
