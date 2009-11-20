Asus Eee PC 1201N multimedia netbook announced
Thanks to its Intel Atom 330 dual core processor and Nvidia ION dedicated graphics with full HD media support, Asus is claiming unprecedented netbook performance for its new Eee PC 1201N multimedia netbook.
Said to be "breaking the boundaries of what is possible on the netbook platform", other features for the new Windows 7, 12.1-inch device include a LED-backlit, 1366 x768 WXGA display, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 2.1, webcam, HDMI port and a memory card reader.
Asus is claiming up to 5 hours battery life for the 120IN and it offers a 250GB hard drive plus 500GB online Eee storage, 2GB RAM, measures in at 296 x 208 x 27.3-33.3mm and weighs 1.46kg.
The Eee PC 1201N will be available in black or silver in the UK around mid January for £399.
- Microsoft enhances upcoming Windows Sets feature: Group multiple apps in the same window
- MSI unveils the world’s first gaming laptop with an overclocked Core i9 processor and more
- Dell unleashes Inspiron G ‘wallet-friendly’ gaming laptops plus new XPS 15 and more
- Apple is planning to design its own chips for the Mac from 2020
- How to build and upgrade your own gaming PC
- Apple Field Trip event recap: Watch the new iPad get unveiled here
- Microsoft drops prices of Surface Book and Surface Pro for Easter
- Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
Comments