  Apple launches updated white MacBook

In the States, Apple has updated its white MacBook in an upgrade that sees a slightly better spec for the same money.

For $999 - the amount Apple was charging for the previous version - American consumers now get a 2.13GHz processor up from 2.0GHz.

In addition the white MacBook's specs have been improved with a 160GB Serial ATA Drive up from 120GB, and 2GB 800MHz DDR2 SDRAM up from 2GB 667MHz DDR2 SDRAM.

The white MacBook on Apple's UK online store is still showing the old spec list for £719, but - as with the last refresh in January that the US saw first - we'd expect it to be updated soon, so hold off purchases until it does...

UPDATE: The UK refresh is now live, with specs to match the US update, however, as with the January UK refresh, Apple has taken the opportunity to up the price of the white MacBook. UK consumers will now be charged £749, up from £719. The US price stayed the same.

Recommended Mac Cleaning Software: See CleanMyMac 3 in action on your Mac ( Try it free ). It has all the tools to take care of your system. Full cleaning, optimization, health monitoring, and even more to help your Mac run at full speed. You can uninstall unwanted apps, fix system errors, and improve performance — just in a few clicks. During a full scan with CleanMyMac, the average user finds about 74 GB of junk to clear out. Reclaim more free space on your hard drive and make your Mac as good as new.