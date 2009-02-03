  Exec makes vague hints at MacBook with 3G

An AT&T executive has hinted towards an Apple MacBook to be sold with a 3G contract.

Similar to rumours we heard in September last year, that saw O2 bundling Apple laptops with broadband deals, the move could see discounted MacBooks sold with mobile broadband tariffs.

Glenn Lurie, described as "AT&T's point man on the iPhone", who is president of AT&T's new "emerging devices" division made the mention in a wider piece about netbooks being sold with such contracts.

When asked about the possibility of MacBooks offered through AT&T, Lurie confirmed that he had met with Apple chief operating officer Tim Cook.

When asked if AT&T will ever sell a discounted MacBook, Lurie said: "We're having conversations with lots of folks. I would very much like to do more business with Apple, and hope that we do".