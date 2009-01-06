  1. Home
  Laptops
  Laptop news
  Apple laptop news

Apple MacBook Pro 17-inch model announced

Apple has shunned the small netbook market in favour of a new 17-inch MacBook Pro model.

Announced at Macworld 2009, the new laptop will come with the same double graphics cards found in the 15-inch model launched last year.

Coming with an 2.66GHz Intel processor, you'll be able to get up to 8GB memory and 320GB hard drive.

The screen will offer 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution, 700:1 contrast ratio, 60% greater colour gamut, and a non-glossy screen option (for extra) following customer feedback.

The battery, say Apple, will offer 8 hours on the go - a 60% increase on the previous model - and will be good for 1000 charges (roughly 5 years) although won't be swappable.

The model will start to ship at the end of January. UK pricing has been revealed as £1949.

