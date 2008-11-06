  Apple says the Mac mini has a future

Apple has telephoned a consumer who contacted the company with concerns over recent reports that the Mac mini is to be discontinued.

The anonymous consumer had emailed his concerns to Apple's Mac hardware engineering chief Bob Mansfield.

The consumer then received a call from a staffer in Apple's executive care division "offering no timetable for a Mac mini update but assuring that the company was well aware of system's market value, and suggesting the customer continue to exercise patience".

"I got a prompt reply by phone from an Apple executive care person essentially giving me no new information but assuring me that Apple knew the mini was a popular machine and to be patient", the customer told AppleInsider.

"I certainly appreciated the contact, and I think it was a nice way of letting me know that rather than bug their head guys."

