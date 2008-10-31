  Apple will launch MacBooks with built-in 3G

Apple launching a MacBook with built-in mobile broadband connectivity is the "next logical step", claims an analyst.

Strategy Analytics analyst Neil Mawston says that "many operators in the US and Western Europe would jump at the chance to cross-sell a cellular MacBook to their installed base of iPhone users, in order to stimulate average revenue per user".

This follows recent rumours that Apple is planning to offer MacBooks bundled with broadband deals through O2 - the UK operator for the iPhone.

"Mobile data and Web-browsing revenues from 3.5G USB dongles are rising fast in Western Europe and North America. They are a high-growth market", Mawston told Register Hardware.

"Bigger-screen or smaller-screen laptops with integrated cellular radios are a logical next step for Apple - and others", he said. "Such form-factors are within Apple's core competence and they could be quickly developed."

Mawston said he believes this will be Apple's "next move" and predicts a possible MacWorld announcement in January.

Recommended Mac Cleaning Software: See CleanMyMac 3 in action on your Mac ( Try it free ). It has all the tools to take care of your system. Full cleaning, optimization, health monitoring, and even more to help your Mac run at full speed. You can uninstall unwanted apps, fix system errors, and improve performance — just in a few clicks. During a full scan with CleanMyMac, the average user finds about 74 GB of junk to clear out. Reclaim more free space on your hard drive and make your Mac as good as new.