  Apple overtakes Acer for third slot in US PC market

Macs nabbed an 8.5% share of the American PC market in the second quarter of the year, which means Apple has edged Acer out of the third place slot in national rankings, according to market research firm Gartner.

Mac sales rose more than 38% to almost 1.4 million units in the 3-month period to June, making it the country's third largest PC manufacturer, behind Dell and HP.

This means Apple's share of the US PC market was up more than 2% on same time last year with the market seeing an overall 4.2% increase.

"Dell continued to be the market leader with PC shipments accounting for 31.9% of the US market in the second quarter of 2008", said a Gartner spokesperson.

"Apple's PC shipments grew 38.1 percent in the quarter. The home PC segment continued to be the strongest driver for Apple, as well as sales into the education segment."

This recent success appears to be mainly in America, as Apple did not rank in the top five manufacturers worldwide, which currently stands, top to bottom as: HP, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, Toshiba.