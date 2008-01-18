  Greenpeace praises MacBook Air

Greenpeace, the environmental organisation that has been very critical of Apple in the past, has responded positively to the launch of the new MacBook Air.

Describing the "highlight" of Steve Jobs' Macworld keynote speech where he launched the new notebook was "Steve talking about the environment in his keynote speech for the first time" the group comments: "It’s a big step for Steve and we would like to congratulate all the Apple fans who helped us with our greenmyapple campaign".

Reiterating their disappointment with the environmental credentials of the iPhone ("We had hoped that the iPhone would be Apples' first step towards a green product but Steve missed the call"), Greenpeace says "Steve has come back with a winner".

The release reads: "This time Steve is on the right path for a green Apple. The MacBook Air is a strong entry in the race to build a green PC. As a mercury and arsenic free laptop it exceeds European Standards (RoHS directive exemptions) and raises the bar for the rest of the industry. The BFR and PVC free printed wiring on the motherboard is a big step forward, but not a first. Sony achieved that last November".

"The MacBook Air has less PVC and BFRs than other Mac computers, but it is not entirely free from those hazardous chemicals. Had it been it would have made Apple an ecological leader."

The statement ends: "We can almost taste that Green Apple, unfortunately it's not ripe yet".